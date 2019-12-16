Meghan Markle Hasn't Worn Tiara Since Her Wedding To Prince Harry, Here’s Why

Meghan Markle stole headlines in 2018 when she married Prince Harry. One of the major reasons as to why she was in the news was because she was previously married. Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has always been a subject of public discussion. One question that fans of the royal family have always had is why she hasn't been seen in a tiara.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle: I Was Warned British Tabloids Would Destroy My Life

Why Meghan Markle hasn’t worn a tiara until now?

Meghan Markle’s life was changed overnight when she got married to Prince Harry in 2018. People thus expect the actor and now Duchess of Sussex to dress like one. But we have not seen her don a tiara ever since her wedding day in 2018. Some would expect that she is not eligible to wear one, but according to the rulebooks, the Duchess of Sussex is eligible to wear one by all rights. Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing one at various occasions. The latest time where Kate was seen donning a tiara was at the recent state banquet with US President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ | Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Nickname For Archie Is Halloween Themed

An online portal’s insider source has now revealed why we have not seen Meghan Markle don a tiara. According to the source, Meghan Markle has not had the appropriate opportunity to wear one yet. The source also revealed that tiaras are generally worn at weddings, state banquets, and other white tie events. The source also went on to say that she will defiantly sport on in the future and that also depends on what roles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake at the event.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Not Attend The Royal Christmas Ceremony

While talking about why Meghan Markle did not don a tiara for the state dinners held at Fiji and Tonga last year, the source revealed that it was her father-in-law, Prince Charles, that advised her not to since she was new to the entire experience. Prince Charles thought that since Meghan did not understand the whole process, it would “not be appropriate” to wear one.

The Royal family source also said that in addition to this, the dress code at both the state dinners was relaxed. Hence, it was better if Meghan Markle did not wear a tiara. Since this has cleared the air in some manner, fans can expect to see Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to wear a tiara soon.

ALSO READ | Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share An Unseen Pic From Their Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.