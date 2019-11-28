Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share An Unseen Pic From Their Wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are currently one of the most loved royal couples. The two have been giving fans major couple goals. The royals were recently blessed with a baby boy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened an Instagram account called ‘sussexroyal' where they have been posting beautiful photographs of the Royal household and their royal visit, not forgetting the adorable photographs of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. According to reports, they were the first royal couple to post a photograph of their little one on social media. Netizens were delighted by seeing the photograph of their son and has received millions of likes and lovely comments.

What caught the attention of netizens was an unseen photograph of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their wedding day. The couple looked lovely as they were captured in a candid photograph. However, yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their announcement of their royal engagement. The duo shared few photographs from their royal engagement to their unseen photograph from their wedding, and a family picture along with their son. The internet was taken by a storm with these lovely photographs.

Celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured photographs of the couple following their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018, at the Windsor Castle. The photographer described what it was like to capture the royal couple and get such gorgeous pictures in spite of a tight time frame after the ceremony. He said that they had about three-and-a-half minutes to take photographs because was timed. He also said that it was one of his magical moments. As there was a moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and how the ceremony had come to an end and they just looked at each other and they were laughing, and this is when the beautiful moment was captured.

