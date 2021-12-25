With the start of winter, the mood automatically shifts towards the most awaited festival i.e, Christmas. This is the festival that lets us enjoy, cherish and admire the lessons given by Jesus Christ. It is the most precious time as families, relatives and friends come together to celebrate the festival with the hope of a delightful year ahead. At this festival, children are too excited as they expect surprise gifts from the legendary character Santa Claus. While the youth and the elderly commemorate this day by singing "hymns" and "carols" at churches.

This day, children also enjoy delicious cakes which are baked at the houses. However, this time, there are some restrictions imposed by the government due to the emergence of the highly infectious virus. Though the government has restricted the movement and limited the gatherings, the internet is the only way we can connect with our near and dear ones. If you are the one, who cannot visit the houses of your families, relatives, or friends, then you have the best possible option is to wish them via messages.

Merry Christmas Wishes

Dear mom, Merry Christmas! Spending this day with you is a blessing! Love you!

Merry Christmas, dear brother! May the spirit of Christmas be with you all around the year!

May your Christmas be graced with peace, joy, and blessings! Merry Christmas to you!

Wishing you a joy-filled Christmas season. May your holidays be spent in good cheers and unforgettable moments. Have a great time this Christmas!

I love you with all my heart and I want you to know that there is no one in this world who can make me happier than you. Merry Christmas sweetheart!

Stay safe and stay blessed this holiday season! May all your wishes be granted! Merry Christmas to all.

May every little thing from your Christmas wishlist come true. Have a magical and blissful holiday season this Christmas!

May you feel all the love and joy throughout the day and all year round. Sending you the warmest greetings of this festive season and best wishes for happiness in this New Year.

Merry Christmas Whatsapp Status

May Santa Claus bring you lots of gifts! May your home be filled with peace and bliss! May Jesus shower his abundant blessing on you! Here's wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Promising New Year!!

May the Christmas Season fill your heart with love, your home with happiness and your life with peace..! **Happy Christmas Day**

Christmas is the gentlest, loveliest festival of the revolving year and yet, for all that, when it speaks, its voice has strong authority.

Christmas does not come from the pockets, it comes from the heart. Its not about gifts, rather family and friends. !!MERRY CHRISTMAS!!

Wishing all my family and friends A happy and healthy Christmas and New Year Be safe and do not Drink and Drive

Be thankful for all the sweet memories this year has offered you so far. May the faith and serenity descend on you. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022.

Hope you know how much it means to wish the best for you,

because you are always thought about with love the whole year through.

**Warmest wishes on Christmas Day**

May this Christmas be full of surprises, gifts, and greetings for you. Embrace the joy this wonderful occasion brings to your home. Merry Christmas 2021!

Merry Christmas, son. I hope you have a blissful Christmas. May the blessing of the Christmas season surround you throughout the year.

Warmest greetings for you on this festive season and best wishes for the coming New Year. You are the best gift I’ve ever had in life!

Merry Christmas WhatsApp Status & Images