MHA 305 Spoilers And Release Date: Everything We Know About The Coming Manga Chapter

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and anime with a very loyal fan following across the globe. The show has also received high praise from critics. Read on to find out when does MHA 305 chapter come out and if any spoilers have been leaked.

MHA 305 Release Date

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter MHA 305 release date is set for March 14, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Deku and his friends, as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger.

The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. Don't forget to read the chapter when it drops for your timezone. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time. This is according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 14

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 14

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 14

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 14

MHA 305 Spoilers

Spoilers for this episode have already leaked on Reddit. The spoilers have come from readers who have had access to the RAW manga scans. Here's everything that's going to happen in the upcoming chapter. Since there's no way to verify these spoilers, take them with a grain of salt.

The title of the upcoming chapter is 'Midoriya Izuku and Shigaraki Tomura'.

We get flashbacks to Deku and Tomura's childhoods.

Nana tells Deku that Shiraraki is her grandson.

Deku feels that Shigaraki needs mental help after he sees Shigaraki's life in a flashback.

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia features Izuki Midoriya as the main character, who inherits superpowers form the powerful hero AllMight, essentially to take over his role as the most powerful hero and protector. This shonen series has a great storyline and awesome art direction to its credit. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of manga chapter 305. The anime is set to return for its fifth season and a movie for the summer has been announced as well.