MHA Asks Tamil Nadu Govt To Revoke Order Allowing Full Capacity In Cinemas

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday directed Tamil Nadu government to get their 'guidelines in line with MHA guidelines' after they allowed 100 percent capacity in the movie theatres. The Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted 100 per cent seating capacity in cinema theatres from the present 50 per cent and directed them to follow the Standard Operating Procedure prescribed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

"Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner," MHA said in a statement.

"Govt of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry," the ministry further said.

TN Govt allows 100% capacity

The relaxation comes after owners of cinema halls made a representation appealing to the government to allow them to screen films with full seating capacity. The state government had earlier allowed reopening of the theatres, which remained closed since the national COVID-19 lockdown came into force in March last year, from November 10 with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, a big chunk of cinema theatres had been shut though the government allowed resumption of screening of films while many movie halls that are already open too witnessed less number of footfalls. In its order on Monday, the government said messages on precautionary measures to avoid the virus spread shall also be screened during the show time in cinema theatres to create awareness among the public.

(With PTI inputs)

