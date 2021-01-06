Kushboo Sundar Hits Back At Comments On Qualifications, Says, 'I'm Uneducated, So What?'

Kushboo Sundar has been hitting out at the trolls and her former party Congress ever since she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The actor-politician continued her fierce reactions at the Opposition over the attack over her educational qualifications. She stated that she had quit studies to support her family, but today she is working towards educating people.

Kushboo Sundar’s message to Opposition on qualifications

Khushboo tweeted on Tuesday about the Opposition having a 'problem' with her qualifications. The BJP leader from Tamil Nadu stated that she had quit schooling when she was in Class eight to support her family.

Calling herself ‘uneducated’, she stated that it did not matter, as she is supporting those willing to get educated. She also gave the example of former Tamil Nadu CM Kamaraj, to share that book knowledge was not most important when having an intention to serve people.

She stressed that she did not need a 'paper to prove' her qualifications, and she was ahead of the ‘illiterates.’ In a strong message, she urged her detractors not to 'behave like fools', and instead educate the girl child.

Now opposition has a problem with my qualification. I was not born in a privileged family n thus had to quit schooling in 8th std to support my family financially. Yes I am uneducated. So what? Atleast I make sure others get educated by supporting them as much as I can. (Cont) — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 5, 2021

(Cont) If books alone make you educated, we wouldn’t have had #Kamarajar. I don’t need a piece of paper to prove my qualifications, atleast I am far ahead of some, who are illiterates despite being educated. try n educate a girl child if you can rather than behaving like fools🙏🏻 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 5, 2021

Kushboo Sundar’s BJP tenure

Kushboo Sundar, who has featured in 200 movies across languages, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in October. One of the highlights of her journey till now has been the participation in the Vetri Vel Yatra, which sought to establish BJP’s connect with the masses.

She had also been detained when she had participated in an event related to the Vel Yatra. Sundar had also been detained while protesting against VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s comments on Manusmriti.

