MI Vs KKR: Sara Tendulkar Cheers For Brother Arjun On His IPL Debut

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son and left-arm pacer, Arjun Tendulkar, recently made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023. He made his debut after being with the team for three seasons. On the special occasion, his sister Sara Tendulkar made sure to be by his side.

She went to the stadium and watched the entire match. During the match, she shared a series of photos on social media. In one of the photos, she can be seen cheering for her brother along with her friends. Another photo gave a glimpse of the moment when Arjun got his debut cap from regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The entire team was seen congratulating him. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happiest sister today. #24 @arjuntendulkar24." Take a look at the photo below:

Sachin Tendulkar is a proud father

After Arjun Tendulkar made his debut. Though he bowled for only a couple of overs (for 17 runs), it was enough to make his father and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar proud. He took to social media and penned a long note. Captioning the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back.

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best," he added. Take a look at the photos below:

Sara Tendulkar dropped several hearts and crying emoticons on the post. Suniel Shetty called Arjun's bowling a beautiful moment. He wrote, "God bless, what a beautiful moment." Singer Vishal Mishra also congratulated the bowler.