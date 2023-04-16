MI vs KKR: Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar make an extremely rare and unique IPL record

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Arjun Tendulkar on Sunday made his IPL debut during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. Arjun received his maiden IPL cap from Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in a ceremony held before the game. It is important to note that Arjun is the son of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL and is currently the mentor of the franchise.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar get his debut cap for Mumbai Indians

After Arjun Tendulkar was included in Mumbai Indians' playing XI on Sunday, he and Sachin entered the record books for becoming the first father-son duo to play in the IPL. Arjun has been in the Mumbai Indians' squad since IPL 2022 but he did not get a chance to play earlier. He was bought at the IPL 2022 mega auctions for a sum of Rs. 20 lakhs. Mumbai Indians retained the 23-year-old ahead of the IPL 2023 auctions for Rs. 30 lakhs.

Arjun's performance in the domestic circuit has been quite satisfactory and his left-arm pace could be quite handy at times. Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen of South Africa also received his maiden IPL cap on Sunday. Duan, who is the twin brother of Marco Jansen, was presented the cap by Suryakumar Yadav. With this, Duan and Marco have become the first twin pair to feature in the IPL. Duan was bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 auction for a sum of Rs. 20 lahks.

KKR vs MI: Playing XIs and substitutes

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya.

Image: BCCI