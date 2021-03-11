Mia Khalifa Has A 'mean Look' In Her Latest Viral Jungle Photo Shoot, See Here

Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular social media influencers. She regularly shares updates about her life for her 23.2 million strong Instagram family. The former adult movie star recently took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a glimpse of her recent jungle photoshoot. In the pictures shared by Mia Khalifa, she is seen in a ‘mean’ look while she posed for the cameras. For all the people who are wondering about Mia Khalifa's photos, here is everything you need to know about it.

Mia Khalifa's jungle photoshoot goes viral

Mia Khalifa took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from her jungle photoshoot. In one of the pictures, she is seen standing on top of wooden blocks in front of a stone-built bonfire as she posed for the cameras. Mia Khalifa wore what appeared to be a yellow flowing gown for the photoshoot. The gown had a dress trail and a cutout pattern that flaunted her toned stomach. The social media influencer also appears to be makeup-free in the picture as she stared directly into the camera with her hair let loose. She captioned the picture as, “Damn, I look mean ðŸ£” and also tagged the photographer Bonjwing Lee. Here is a look at Mia Khalifa's Instagram post about her jungle photoshoot.

Mia Khalifa's Instagram

Netizens react to Mia Khalifa's jungle photoshoot

In another picture from the photoshoot, she is seen posing in front of a picturesque waterfall. She also shared a short video clip where she is seen on her way up to the mountain. As soon as she shared the pictures on her Instagram, fans of the influencer flooded the comments section with praising messages. One of the users expressed her awe for her toned stomach and wrote, “Those abs are piercing my soul girlllðŸ¥µ” Several users dropped in heart and fire emojis to show their appreciation for the stylish diva. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to her Instagram post.

A peek into Mia Khalifa's instagram

Mia Khalifa is known for her active social media presence. Her glamorous pictures with witty and sarcastic captions are often seen going viral on social media. She also makes sure that her fans are motivated through her posts and their captions. Here is a look at some of Mia Khalifa's photos on her Instagram

Image Credits: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

