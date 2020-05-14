Milind Soman Shares An Old 15-min Short Film 'Mukti' Where He Plays An Indian Army Officer

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback video when he played an Indian army officer. In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Milind Soman shared a clip of the short film titled 'Mukti'.

The actor also praised his co-star Yashpal Sharma and the director of the film Manu Chobe. Concluding his post, Milind Soman requested everyone to watch the 15-minute clip.

Yashpal Sharma who plays a Pakistani army officer is seen threatening Milind Soman in the clip. "Leave this place now while you still can. Otherwise, no Indian will escape alive from here," Sharma's dialogue says.

Milind Soman is currently spending his time with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar at his Mumbai home amid lockdown. The actor has been quite active on social media throughout the lockdown and has shared several posts about his many things. Recently, in an interview with a daily, he revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

He revealed that since he is not able to go out and run, he climbs stairs as a substitute for running. He also said that he goes to the terrace of his building along with his mother and wife and does some basic exercises. He further added that they are bonding really well, which is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

