Milind Soman's Net Worth And Why Is He Called The 'Iron Man' Of India; Know All Details

Milind Soman is a famous model, fitness promoter, actor, and film producer. He is renowned for his appearances in films like Bheja Fry, Paiya, and 16 December. But before that, he was a national swimming champion and back in 1984, Milind Soman won a silver medal at the National Championship.

Milind Soman's Bio

He was born on November 4, 1965 in Scotland, UK. His father's name is Prabhakar Soman and mother's name is Usha Soman. Milind's father was a nuclear scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and his mother is a biochemist. He has three sisters named Netra Anupama and Medha Soman. His schooling was done n Mumbai in Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School and Milind later joined the Saboo Siddik Engineering College, Mumbai. He holds a degree of Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Milind Soman's favourite food, films and travel destinations

Milind Soman's favourite food is Starbucks’s Red velvet cake. He also likes eating Sushi, Sashimi and Belgian Chocolate. His favourite film is Sholay and his favourite destinations are Goa, Europe and Africa.

Milind Soman's career

In 1995, he rocked the nation with his shirtless appearance in Alisha Chinai’s hit song “Made in India.” He also won the hearts of kids by playing the role of Superhero “Captian Vyom” in the science fiction TV show of the same name. Milind was the first male supermodel of India. Milind was the first choice for Deepak Tijoris’s role as Shekhar Malhotra in Aamir Khan starter Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikander, but after shooting a few scenes he walked out of the film as he was getting a lot of modelling offers.

Milind Soman titled as the Iron Man for this reason

In 2004, he participated for the first time in Mumbai’s marathon, after which he was bitten by the running bug. Milind Soman is called as “IronMan” after he successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon (3.8kms swim,180.2 km runs,42.2.kms cycle ride) in Zurich at the age of 49.

Milind Soman's net worth

Milind started his career as a model and his first debut film was Tarkeib in 2000 with Nana Patekar. Since then he worked hard and by 2018 Milind Soman's net worth was reportedly around $20million.

Milind Soman's relationships

Milind Soman has dated Madhu Sapre, Gul Panag and Shanana Goswami in the past. He got married in July 2006 with Mylene Jampanoi. But their marriage soon fell apart. He then got remarried in April 2018 to Ankita Konwar.

