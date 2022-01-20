Milind Soman Reveals His Daily Exercises Are For Just 15-20 Mins, Shares Workout Routine

Milind Soman has been setting fitness goals despite the fact that he was inching closer to 60. The former model posts pictures and videos of his workout sessions on Instagram regularly and often leaves netizens awestruck by his fitness levels. While one might assume that one of secrets for his physique might be that he works might work out for hours, his workout regime is surprisingly not too long.

Milind revealed recently that he worked out only for around 15-20 minutes in a day. He shared that the duration was enough for him as per his body requirements. He also gave a glimpse of some of the exercises that was a part of his regime.

Milind Soman reveals his workout regime

Milind took to Instagram to post a video of him performing pull-ups at a public exercise area, shot by his wife Ankita Konwar. The Bajirao Mastani star said that people found it hard to believed that he only exercised for a total of 15-20 minutes in a day.

He added that he found out that this duration was sufficient for him to enable him to be 'fit enough' to do the things he wants in life.

Milind shared that he performed one set of 4-5 exercises during different times of the day. This included a 5-minute plank, one set of 50 pushups, one set on the pull up bar and on set n the parallel bar and 2 minutes swinging a mugdal or throwing a kettlebell, whichever he felt like 'fun' for him.

The 56-year-old's message for his followers was that being fit was a 'easy' if one knew the goal, and then made it a priority.

Milind Soman's Instagram handle is filled with videos of him performing exercises at a public garden. Apart from these exercises, Milind is also known for his running. He is known to frequently participate in marathons.

One of the highlights of his runs was when he covered 416 kilometres from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat to give out a message of peace, unity and harmony.