Milind Soman Shares His Day 5 Health Update, Says 'doing Well, Hair Out Of Control'

Milind Soman, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to give his Day 5 health update as he continues to quarantine. "Doing well, hair out of control!" he wrote and shared two pictures flaunting her greys.

"One thing is clear, that anyone can be infected, even if you have had the vaccine. If you have had the vaccine, they say that the severity of sickness/symptoms will be less. Without vaccination, the severity of the sickness post-infection depends on your body function, overall mental and physical health, and immune system," Soman wrote further. The fitness enthusiast concluded his post by revealing his pulse rate and temperature on Day 5. He also shared a positive note for his fans and urged them to "celebrate their strengths." READ | Ankita Konwar posts picture with husband Milind Soman; says, 'Nothing else matters'

"We are all born with physical, mental and emotional strengths and weaknesses. Call it heredity or genes or whatever. Nobody is perfect. Nothing is good or bad. Find and recognize these strengths and weaknesses through honest self observation and deal with them accordingly. Celebrate your strengths. Work hard on your weaknesses. Constantly. This is the way to health and happiness. Pulse 63, 02 - 98 and temp 97.4," Soman wrote.

On Friday, Soman said he contracted the disease despite being "reasonably careful" in taking all the precautions. The actor-model on Thursday shared the news about his diagnosis and said he is under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor, who was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, revealed that since he has been travelling frequently since last year, he has got himself tested for COVID-19 at least 30 times.

"I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been travelling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine," Soman said.

In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik, have contracted the virus.

(With PTI inputs)