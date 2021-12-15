Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Arrives In India After Winning Pageant; WATCH

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, has arrived in Mumbai. Harnaaz, who was seen waving the Indian flag upon arriving in India, got a warm reception from fans. She was also heard shouting 'India, India,...' along with the fans.

Harnaaz Sandhu brings Miss Universe 2021 crown to India

Harnaaz Sandhu looked gorgeous in a red shimmery silhouette dress as she arrived. She won the title by defeating 79 contestants in a pageant. Harnaaz dedicated her win to India at the 70th edition of the event held in Israel's Eilat. After Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, she became the third Indian to win Miss Universe and brought back the crown to India after 21 years.

#WATCH Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu arrives in Mumbai after winning the pageant pic.twitter.com/H1Eh0A1mtY — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Taking to her Instagram account, Harnaaz posted a picture with the caption, "India, this one's for you." The 21-year-old also gave a shoutout to her family, friends, designers and panellists. Sandhu started her journey in pageantry at the age of 17 and has earlier been crowned as Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and was even placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019. Apart from that, she has also worked in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

Credit: Instagram @harnaazsandhu_03