Miss Universe Winners From India: Harnaaz Kaur, Lara Dutta & Sushmita Sen Who Did Us Proud

In a proud moment for India, Chandigarh-based Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made history on December 13 as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, bringing home the coveted title after 21 long years. The 21-year old artist has now joined the list after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who bagged the titles in 1994 and 2000 respectively.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who hails from Punjab, won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant during the 70th edition of the event in Eilat, Israel. She became the third winner from India to bag the Miss Universe title.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has succeeded actress Lara Dutta, who was named Miss Universe in 2002, eight years after Sushmita Sen brought home the crown for the first time in 1994.

Here's a look at the leading ladies from India who did the country proud by winning the Miss Universe over the years.

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 bagged the crown on December 13. Harnaaz brought back the title to the country after 21 years and became the third Indian woman to win the beauty pageant. In line with the long-standing tradition, Sandhu was presented this year's crown by the former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico, Andrea Meza at the event which took place in Israel.

Recently, she won the title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and was felicitated by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 200

Back in 2000, Bollywood actress Lara Dutta became the second winner from India to win the Miss Universe pageant. While she has found her successor in Harnaaz Sindhu, Lara Dutta's 2000 Miss Universe win is quite iconic on its own. More than the crown, the actress created history by scoring the highest marks in the history of the beauty pageant.

Lara Dutta's outstanding performance made heads turn as she scored the highest 9.99 points from almost all the judges in the panel. Besides this, she also scored the highest marks in the swimsuit round during the final interview, making her the highest scorer that year.

Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994

In 1994, Sushmita Sen made history when she became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. On May 21, 1994, Sushmita was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 1994 in the Philippines at the young age of 18. It has been 27 years since the actress made history after winning the coveted title.

As a celebration of the 65th Miss Universe, 23 years after winning the pageant, she returned to Manila, Philippines, in January 2017, as one of the judges of the Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant