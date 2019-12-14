Miss World 2019: Here's A List Of Pageant Queens Who Won The Crown For India

Miss World is the oldest running beauty pageant in the world. The first-ever Miss World pageant was held in the year 1951 by Eric Morley. It is still one of the largest beauty pageants in the world. More than 120 countries from all around the world take part in the esteemed pageant each year. India has six Miss World crowns in all, which makes India the only nation, other than Venezuela, to have the maximum number of Miss World titleholders.

Both India and Venezuela have six Miss World wins. Here is a list of all the past Miss World winners from India:

ALSO READ: Want To Watch Miss World 2019? All About Where And How To Catch The Show Live

Reita Faria

Reita Faria, the first asian woman to win a Miss World contest. 1966. More pictures: https://t.co/vQU1J2OcNN pic.twitter.com/44jQSctzHu — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) July 11, 2018

Dr Reita Faria is a gynecologist by profession. She won the Miss World crown in 1966. She became the first woman from Asia to ever win the Miss World crown for India.

Aishwarya Rai

Happy Birthday to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! 19 years & 19 days since crowned Miss World, still as beautiful as ever! pic.twitter.com/hSNWbtrMih — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) November 1, 2013

Aishwarya Rai won the Miss India crown in the year 1994. She was 24 years old when she represented India at the prestigious Miss World pageant. She won the Miss World title that year and was declared the Most Beautiful Miss World of All Time in the year 2000.

ALSO READ: Bollywood: Miss India Pageant Winners Who Made It Big In The Industry

Diana Hayden

#OnThisday in 1997, #DianaHayden was crowned @MissWorldLtd at the 47th edition of the event that was held in Baie Lazare, #Seychelles. pic.twitter.com/yj19pDRew1 — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) November 22, 2018

Diana Hayden won the Miss World crown in 1997. She was seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in the eighth season. She also won a few sub-titles like Miss Photogenic, as well as Spectacular Swimwear, amongst others.

Yukta Mookhey

Happy Birthday @YuktaMookhey the 1999 winner of Miss World! We hope you have an amazing day 👑 pic.twitter.com/49Yjn4w5Ol — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) October 7, 2019

Yukta Mookhey won the 46th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant in 1999. The pageant was held in London and Yukta Mookhey became the fourth woman to win the pageant. She also won the Continental Queen of Asia and Oceania sub-title at the beauty pageant.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Beauty Pageant Journey From Miss India To Miss World

Priyanka Chopra

In 2000, Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World pageant. She was also crowned Miss World Continental Queen of Beauty—Asia & Oceania at the Millennium Dome in London in the same year. She is now a global icon and is married to American singer Nick Jonas.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World pageant after 17 years in 2017. Manushi won India its 6th Miss World crown. She will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in her first film in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar: Miss World Reminisces Her 2017 Victory On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.