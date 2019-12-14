Want To Watch Miss World 2019? All About Where And How To Catch The Show Live

Miss World 2019 will be the 69th edition of the much-followed beauty pageant. The event is being held in London in England. Around 111 women will be seen representing their respective countries at the event. The beauty pageant is much-anticipated amongst the Indian audience as well. From India, Suman Rao from Rajasthan will be representing the country. Have a look at where you can watch the event live online and offline and other frequently asked questions.

Frequently asked questions about the Miss World 2019 time and date

When is Miss World 2019?

Miss World 2019 will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The program will start at 7:30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time and at 2:00 pm according to the Greenwich Mean Time. It is expected to last for three hours. However, Miss World 2019 date and time would differ according to different time zones.

Read Bollywood: Miss India Pageant Winners Who Made It Big In The Industry

Where to catch Miss World 2019 live telecast in India?

In India, Miss World 2019 will most likely not be telecast live on any television channel. The audience will reportedly not be able to watch the show on any of the mainstream applications like Hotstar, either. The viewers would watch the event on their official YouTube handle until last year. However, this will not be an available option this time. You can watch the show on the official website of Miss World 2019. The viewership is available to everyone on a pay-per-view basis. It will cost Indians around ₹142 per access which when converted is 2$. The Miss India 2019 organisers have confirmed the telecast by posting about the rates on their official Instagram handle. Have a look at the post here.

Also read Sourav Ganguly's 'cheeky' Reply To Daughter's Latest Insta Post Is Unmissable

Miss World 2019 process

In the program set to happen tonight, 40 contestants will be picked out of the 111 women. Out of these, one representative will win the final Miss World 2019 title. In the year 2018, Venessa Ponce, Mexico, was crowned the Miss World, while Manushi Chhillar, India, was crowned the successor.

Read General Motors To Invest $1.5 Billion In Missouri Plant

Also read Priyanka Chopra’s Beauty Pageant Journey From Miss India To Miss World

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.