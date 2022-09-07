Mister Global 2021/22 Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco Replaced By 1st Runner-up; Here’s Why

The Mister Global Organization elected Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco of Spain as Mister Global 2022 last March, however, they recently issued a statement revealing that they have replaced Lucas as the 1st runner-up of the ceremony. The organisation further revealed that Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco stepped down from his title and duties with Vietnam's Dinh Chieu Linh taking his place.

Why was Mister Global 2021/22 Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco replaced?

Mister Global recently posted a note on their official Instagram handle in which they revealed that Mister Global 2021/22 Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco stepped down from his duties and title while the first Runner-up Danh Chieu Linh of Vietnam took over the title. The pageant owner, Pradit Pradinunt further informed that Lucas was unable to fulfil his duties as mister Global such as travelling to countries for charitable events and inspiring the young generation while shedding light on how the title came with a responsibility. The note mentioned that the new Mister Global 2021 Danh Chieu Linh will continue the legacy of Mister Global and fulfill his obligations for the next five months, including crowning the next winner of Mister Global.

“We are so sad to announce that Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco has to relinquish his title due to personal reasons that make him unable to fulfill his duties as Mister Global such as traveling to countries for charitable events and inspiring young generation. Mister Global title comes with responsibility – it is hard to win the title but it is even harder to keep the title. We will always remember him as the same Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco who won the title on the night of March 15th in Maha Sarakham Province, Thailand. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. – Now we have a new Mister Global winner, Danh Chieu Linh. I am sure that Danh Chieu Linh will be the best version of his duties and Vietnam, and the world will be proud of him,” Pradinunt stated.

Image: Instagram/@officialmisterglobal