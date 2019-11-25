Mohanlal Shares Pic With 'amazing Friend' Chiranjeevi & Fans Gush Over This Reunion

Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi are two actors prominently known for their contributions to the south Indian film industry. Mohanlal is one of the leading Kerela based Malayalam film actors, and Chiranjeevi is a Telugu actor based out of Andhra Pradesh. Recently Mohanlal shared a picture with the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star on social media. Here are all the details surrounding the image featuring Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi, who are two of the most prominent faces of the south Indian film industry:

"With My Amazing Friend Chiranjeevi" – Mohanlal

Recently, Mohanlal took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing with Chiranjeevi, who is his age-old friend from the South Indian film industry. The photo was taken at the annual ‘Class of 80s’ (popularly called)reunion party. This year the reunion party was hosted by Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad. It was graced by the likes of Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati and, Poonam Dhillon, Jayasudha, Suhasini Maniratnam and Revathi among the others. Their fans have loved the photograph shared by Mohanlal. The image has been captioned ‘With my Amazing friend Chiranjeevi’. The well-known Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also graced the event. However, Rajinikanth, who was present at the 2016 event, could not make it for the reunion this time.

On the work front

Mohanlal

Mohanlal started his career as a villain on-screen in the 1978 movie Thiranottam. Throughout his career from 1978, the actor has worked in over 350 films. Some of Mohanlal’s notable works include Drishyam, Angel the Great, Dhanam, Lucifer and Pulimurugan. Some of the upcoming films starring Mohanlal include Billion Dollar Raja, Big Brother, Onnam Sir, and Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s treasure.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is an Indian actor who made his film debut with the 1978 movie Punadhirallu. His career success started with Initilo Ramayya Vidhilo Krishnayya. Some of Chiranjeevi’s notable works include Indra, Dharamyudh, Devaa: The Power Man. His last appearance on-screen was in the multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi is not working on any future projects right now.

