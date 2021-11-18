'Money Heist' Season Finale Poster Unveiled; Makers Tease Fiery Goodbye To Saga; See Here

The Spanish Netflix show Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel, is finally reaching its end. The show's fifth season, Volume 2, which will mark the final goodbye to the Professor and his team, is approaching soon. Ahead of the final season, the show makers and runners recently fueled the excitement of the viewers with a behind-the-scenes video. They also unveiled the season's first official poster, which marked Tokyo's absence.

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers recently unveiled the first poster of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2. The intriguing poster had the Professor and his team in red jumpsuits. The team can be seen standing in a circle with guns and their backs at each other. This hints at what might happen to the fate of Professor's team and they might be surrounded by the police at one point.

Along with releasing the new poster, the makers also dropped an official BTS video featuring the cast talking about the final season's Volume 2. The video has visuals of how the team shot the entire season and also Alvaro Morte (Professor), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota) and more talk about the show's ending. In the BTS teaser, Alvaro Morte says, "I think this season is loaded with extreme tension," while Peric called it a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. Money Heist fans surely rejoiced to watch Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero in the end. Money Heist creator and lead writer, Alex Pina, sits with Corbero to ask her how she wants people to see her character return in flashback moments. Corbero definitely chose happy moments and said, "It should involve a lot of dancing and partying."

More about Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the official trailer of the upcoming show. The one-minute 45 seconds clip revealed Professor will join his red jumpsuit team at the Bank of Spain. Alicia, Professor's partner, makes an escape and the army breaks in. The snippet also shows Lisbon, Rio, Denver, Stockholm and more are captured. Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 also casts Itziar Ituno, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herran, Asther Acebo, and Rodrigo de la Serna. The final five episodes of the show will arrive on Netflix on December 3.

Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel