Naga Chaitanya Birthday: Movies Of The Actor That Are Unmissable

Naga Chaitanya is an Indian film actor known for his prominent and respected work in Telugu cinema. He made his acting debut with the 2009 film Josh, for which he managed to bag a Filmfare Award South and CineMAA Award for the Best Male Debut. The actor celebrates his 33rd birthday today along with his wife Samantha Akkineni and family. Read more about some of the actor's applaudable performances.

Naga Chaitanya movies

Majili

Shiva Nirvana’s Majili is a Telugu-language romantic sports-drama film that was released in the year 2019. The actor is seen playing the role of Poorna alongside Samantha Akkineni as Sravani and Divyansha Kaushik as Anshu. This film was Naga’s first collaboration with his wife since the two have been married.

Premam

Here, Naga is seen playing the role of George David, who falls for a college lecturer who rekindles his love interest. The film is directed by Alphonse Putharen and is produced by Anwar Rasheed for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. The movie stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran in prominent roles and the special thing about this project is that fact that it featured 17 debutant actors.

Savyasachi

Here, Naga is playing the role of Vikram Aditya and, for the role, the actor had to enact one of his hands not being under the control of his mind. Being a victim of vanishing twin syndrome, Vikram's unseen twin brother makes a surprising entry in order to help his rother. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and was released in November.

Venky Mama

Venky Mama, produced by D. Suresh Babu, is a 2019 Indian Telugu-language comedy-drama film. The movie is directed by KS. Ravindra under the banner of Suresh Productions. The film’s music is composed by S Thaman. Actors like Venkatesh, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput can be seen as prominent characters in the film.

