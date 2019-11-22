Samantha Akkineni Can't Stop Gushing Over Husband Naga Chaitanya's NC19 Poster

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni shared his first look for the upcoming release tentatively titled #NC19 on his social media handles. The poster features Naga Chaitanya donning a sports jacket and grey pants. Not just his fans, even his wife Samantha Akkineni could not stop gushing over his look. Reposting his tweet she wrote, "Dead..... that smile". Her comments have sent netizens in a frenzy, as seen in the comments section. Take a look at her reaction on the first look:

While their fans who had always adored their PDA, seconded Samantha's thoughts. Comments began to flood in on the post in plenty.

Chay looks super hot with facial hair☺️☺️☺️ — . (@sravi_sam) November 21, 2019

READ | Samantha Akkineni Gives Epic Reply To A Fan Who Asked Her When She Is Having A Baby

Really killer smile — harshitha (@harshitha_rdy) November 21, 2019

Really its awesome 😍😍😍 — Venky (@Venky30309342) November 21, 2019

READ | Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya's Romantic Pictures Are Adorable

The Tadakha actor also had an important announcement to make along with his tweet. He mentioned in the post that the first glimpse from #NC19 will be unveiled on November 23, 2019, i.e on his birthday. The film will also feature Maari 2 actor Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

READ | Joseph Radhik: Celebrity Weddings Captured By The Ace Photographer

Naga had previously treated fans with updates about the film. Back in June, Naga had posted a snap of the script with the caption, "To a new journey .. someone I’ve been wanting to work with for the longest time .. Sekhar kammula .. a love story true in every way possible. (sic)" Check out the post below:

READ | She Teams: Sania Mirza, Samantha Akkineni Hail 5 Years Of Initiative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.