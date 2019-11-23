Naga Chaitanya Birthday: 3 Pics Of Naga - Samantha Akkineni That Stole Our Hearts

Naga Chaitanya has carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema and is celebrating his birthday today. He, along with his wife Samantha Akkineni are one of the most loved and adored couples of Tollywood. They also celebrated their second wedding anniversary on October 6 this year. The star couple’s social media was also showered with beautiful blessings and wishes on the occasion by fans as well as celebrities. The duo’s wedding pictures also were viral and trending on the top two years ago, according to a report. Samantha and Chaitanya are very active on social media and do not shy away from expressing their love for each other on Instagram. We have compiled some of their beautiful pictures that are giving fans major couple goals.

Here are some pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni which stole our hearts

Bliss Personified

Samantha wished her husband with this lovely picture on his birthday. The picture has them looking totally at bliss with each other's company. While Naga is looking dapper in printed casual wear, Samantha is looking stunning in black attire. She also mentioned in the caption that she is proud that Naga has become the best version of himself in the passing years.

Made In Heaven

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary recently and Samantha shared these beautiful wedding pictures which truly melted our hearts. She shared several pictures on her social media where they can be seen completely smitten with each other. She also shared a fun video where they can be seen dancing with each other. In one of the picture, they can also be seen posing with their dog.

Mushy Love

Samantha and Naga look like one adorable couple in this beautiful picture. Naga looks as handsome as ever in a black shirt and blue jeans. While Samantha looks lovely in a pink jumpsuit which she pairs with a pink sling bag. The two are all smiles and basking in the company of each other.

