Naga Chaitanya Starrer Venky Mama To Release On December 13, 2019 | Details Here

Venky Mama is an upcoming Telugu movie starring popular actor Venkatesh Dagubatti and Naga Chaitanya. The audience seems to be very excited about the film. Read ahead to know all about the movie-

All about Venky Mama

Veny Mama is a Bobby Kolli directorial. The movie is written by Janardhan Maharshi, Srikant Vissa, and K. Chakravarthy Reddy. This film's cast includes Venkatesh Dagubati and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead roles. Rest of the cast for the movie includes- Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput, Adithya Menon, and Master Naga Mahesh. Venky Mama is produced by D. Suresh Babu and Vivek Kuchibhotla, and co-produced by Vishwa Prasad, under the Suresh Productions banner. Venky Mama will be hitting the theatres on December 13, 2019.

Suresh Babu on Venky Mama

Suresh Babu described the movie as one about relationships in a family, presenting all its angles. In a media interview, he said that Venku Mama speaks about sentiments and bonds in a family relationship. He also said that love and sacrifice blended with emotions go hand-in-hand in the story of the movie. He also mentioned that during the making of the film, he remembered his uncle, Surendra. He believes that it will be the same experience for everyone watching the movie in theatres, as every person in life will definitely have a loving uncle to remember.

Reportedly, while the first half of the movie is replete with entertainment, the second half showcases emotional drama. The shooting for the movie was held partly in Rajahmundry and Kashmir. During a media interview, when Suresh Babu was asked about how the shooting for the movie went, he said that they didn’t face any problem during the 25-day schedule. In fact, Army and government officials encouraged them to shoot at these places. They even employed a few people from Kashmir as line producers, added Suresh Babu.

Team of Venky Mama

The director, Bobby also said in an interview that it was a great learning experience working with Suresh Babu. He said that, to his luck, Suresh Babu had endorsed his first version of the script. Venky Mama must have been made well before F2, he said, but they took more time to attain perfection. Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya showed interest in their respective as well as each other’s characters. The movie came out very well and will surely entertain all sections of the audience, claimed Bobby.

Venkatesh, during the same media interview, said that it is not very easy to handle scripts of this kind. He said that Bobby did it skillfully. He further added that there were a number of films in his career, but, Venky Mama is a different experience all-together with Chaitanya. Apparently, his dad, Daggubati Ramanaidu, always wanted this combination to happed and Venkatesh said that he gifts this film to his dad. The Telugu star further revealed that Chaitanya excelled in every scene and emoted fantastically well. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya sounded quite sentimental about his combination with his uncle, Venkatesh. He said that the two films, Manam and Venky Mama would remain as the best experiences for him, forever.

