Navdeep Kaur Wins Best National Costume At Mrs World 2022 For Her Kundalini Chakra Dress

Navdeep Kaur, a married woman who hails from a small town near Odisha's Rourkela, is currently representing India at the Mrs. World pageant 2022. She was crowned Mrs. India World and went on to represent the country in the pageant currently taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. While Navdeep Kaur did not make it to the finals, she did win hearts with her National costume which was inspired by Kundalini Chakra.

Navdeep Kaur brought home the title Best National Costume at the Mrs. World 2022. She stunned in a golden coloured outfit, which was inspired by the Kundalini Chakra, the sleeping, dormant potential force in a human. Her outfit consisted of a huge headgear inspired by a serpent. It also had six teeth similar to the animal. Her entire outfit had several elements of serpent including a stick, long golden boots and even her hand accessories. Sharing some photos via Instagram, Navdeep Kaur mentioned that her outfit symbolised the movement of energy in the chakras of the body. She wrote, "We present to you the National Costume of one and only Mrs. India. World 2021, Mrs. Navdeep Kaur wearing this Avant Garde outfit which is inspired by the “*Kundalini Chakra*”. This collection symbolizes the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown."

Navdeep Kaur's National Costume

Navdeep Kaur was among the top 15 contestants of the pageant. But, she did not make it to the top 6. Despite losing after reaching very close to the winning crown, Navdeep Kaur did win hearts with her National costume. Through an Instagram post, Navdeep Kaur and her team explained the five ideas that inspired them for the costume. They were, "1. You are representing your country's artistic work on Mrs. World stage. 2. Your tradition needs to stand out and talk about Indian culture. 3. Theme that highlights feminine energy and power. 4. Being a woman who better can represent the Kundalini Serpent Energy. 5. Last but not the least, remember to slay with your style and confidence."

Navdeep Kaur reportedly did not have any history of pageants. However, she was motivated to conquer the world of fashion. She has been married for the past seven years and has a six-year-old daughter. The title of Mrs World 2022 is lifted by Mrs American Shaylyn Ford.

Image: Instagram/@komal.navdeepkaur