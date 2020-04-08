Watch | Navin Polishetty Conducts Hilarious 'Quarantine Cooking Masterclass' Amid Lockdown

Keeping the spirits of his fans and followers high amid the despair due to the lockdown and the subsequent house arrest amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor-comedian Navin Polishetty has shared a hilarious 'quarantine cooking masterclass' video through his Twitter handle. While he made his fans laugh out loud, he has also challenged some of the seasoned celebrity chefs including Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra to recreate the 'dish'. The rib-tickling 8 and a half minute video features Navin with his innovative creation called 'caramelised herb-crusted avioley oley oley oley oley oley meatballs'.

Have a look:

The Chhichhore actor has been posting updates through his social media with jokes as well as advisories for his fans and followers to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Along with his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the Nitesh Tiwari film Chhichhore, Navin Polishetty also made his Telugu film debut with a lead role in Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Both films did exceptionally well at the Box-Office and paved his way into the film industry after a career in comedy for close to 6 years.

One thing quarantine has exposed is how SPACIOUS people’s homes are. At my place to do a push up, I have to re-arrange my entire family and furniture like it’s a game of Tetris, by the end of which I am so tired that I reward myself with chocolate #homeworkout #QuarantineWorkout — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India

The novel coronavirus outbreak in the country has claimed 149 lives as on Wednesday, April 8. The total number of confirmed cases of the virus has been increasing at an alarming rate with the total nearing 4750.

