NCPCR Issues Draft Guidelines For Child Artists; Warns Of Penal Provisions For Violations

As child artists garnered immense popularity and adulation from the entertainment industry over recent years, there was a clarion call for the issuance of proper guidelines to be followed for regulating their participation and further protecting their interests. Concerning the same, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took cognisance of the matter and issued draft guidelines for underage artists working in the entertainment industry.

In its guidelines, the commission has directed certain recommendations for regulating the participation of child artists in films, TV, reality shows, OTT platforms, news and content creation for social media websites. In addition to that, anyone observed to be violating the guidelines shall also meet penal provisions which include a jail term of up to three years.

NCPCR issues guidelines for child artists

According to the guidelines, no infant below the age of three months shall be allowed to participate in shows apart from promotional programmes on breastfeeding and immunisation.

Child artists should not be compelled to participate in shows that ridicule, embarrasses, or cause distress to them.

No child will be made to enter into an agreement, by virtue of which the child is required to do any work or render any service as a bonded labourer under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 or by virtue of which the child is unable to terminate the agreement or enter into any other agreement.

It should be ensured that any minor, especially someone below the age of six years, shall not be exposed to harmful lighting, irritating or contaminated cosmetics.

People involved in the production who may be in contact with children are mandated to submit a medical fitness certificate and certificate for not carrying an obvious contagious disease before shooting. Police verification of such staff members shall also be done.

In adherence to Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, children should not be shown consuming alcohol, smoking or using any other substance.

Children will need to register their names with the district magistrate.

"In programmes based on victims of child abuse, the content should be sensitively handled, and the way children are projected should not harm or risk their welfare," the draft note added.

In the further directives issued for the producers of the TV shows/OTT platforms/films, they will be responsible for ensuring adequate food and water for the children working on the set. Furthermore, the kids must be allotted a gender-wise rest room while the children will also not be made to share dressing rooms with adults, especially of the opposite sex.

The producers will also be liable for making arrangements for the education of the child following which it has been directed that no assignment can extend beyond 27 days.

They will need to be given breaks in every three hours, while no child will work for more than six hours, or between 7 pm and 8 am.

In the case of advertisements, the draft guidelines state that children should not be ridiculed or made to feel inferior if they do not purchase a certain product, or be seen forcing parents to purchase them.

Image: Twitter/@PriyankKanoongo