Netflix Issues Statement Post Attack Against Dave Chappelle In LA; Says 'we Deeply Care'

After actor Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock made the headlines after the bygone Oscars 2022, another similar incident has been grabbing the attention of the fans. Recently, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles, leaving the audience in a state of shock.

Soon, the incident gained the limelight while the investigation began and the police officials revealed that the man who was taken into custody was armed with a gun and a knife. Now, just two days after the incident, Netflix condemned the act and issued a statement on the same.

Post Dave Chappelle incident, Netflix issues statement

The streaming giant issued a statement and spoke about how they care about the safety of the creators. "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence," Netflix's spokesperson said.

The incident between Chappelle and the man occurred near the end of his evening appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Variety reported. It is reported that the attacked launched himself at Chappelle after the comic poked fun about beefing up his security for his controversial comment on trans people last year.

Fellow comedian Jamie Foxx who was present at the event, reportedly rushed to the stage to help detain the attacker. In addition to this, Chris Rock who recently became a subject of a violent outburst at Oscars 2022, came to the stage and quipped "Was that Will Smith?." After the attacker was taken into custody, Chappelle thanked Jamie Foxx for his quick support.

Later, viral footage from the event showed that the attacker whose hand appears to be broken and dislocated was rushed to a medical facility. Apart from Netflix, the comedian's team has also issued a statement on the entire incident hailing Dave for his 'epic and record-breaking' performances at the Hollywood Bowl.

"Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival," the reps said.

