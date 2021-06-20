Netflix Summarises 'Breaking Bad' With 'Phir Hera Pheri' Quotes; Leaves Netizens In Splits

Phir Hera Pheri was one of the Bollywood movies released in 2006 starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal. The comedy film was a sequel to Hera Pheri. Netflix India in its recent fun Instagram post has collided the worlds of the crime television series Breaking Bad and Bollywood film Phir Hera Pheri. The post has gone viral on social media with netizens reacting to the funny and witty pictures created by Netflix.

Netflix "summarises" Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri

Netflix has posted a few images that relate to both the Breaking Bad series and Phir Hera Pheri film. Netflix has shared the pictures alongside the caption, "We summarised Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes. Zor zor se bolke sabko scheme bata de."

One of the pictures shared by Netflix features Akshay Kumar. In the picture, the text reads, "Walter White asking people to say his name" and from Phir Hera Pheri film, the dialogue on the picture reads, "Zor zor ke bolke logo ko naam bata de" which loosely translates to "Shout and tell everyone the name." In another picture featuring Akshay Kumar, the text reads, "Walt after changing his name Heisenburg." Take a look at the pictures shared on Instagram that will make you laugh out loud.

The post has garnered over 35,700 likes and several reactions. Netizens, impressed by the creativity of Netflix took to the comments section to appreciate them. One user commented, "Every dialogue kinda suits". Another user commented, "This is so freaking apt take a bow". Another individual wrote, "3rd one is accurate but Walt always saved Jessie."

IMAGE: NetflixIndia/Instagram



