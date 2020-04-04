Netflix To Contribute $1 Million To Producers Guild Of India Relief Fund

With the Indian film industry coming to a complete standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of workers and technicians in the industry have had to suffer huge losses in terms of their daily wages and livelihood. To aid the relief fund set up by the Producers Guild of India earlier on Thursday, OTT streaming giant Netflix has decided to contribute a whopping $ 1 million (approximately Rs 7.64 Cr) for the industry workers. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news through his social media accounts earlier on Friday.

#Update: Streaming giant #Netflix contributes $ 1 million [₹ 7.64 cr] to the relief fund set up by Producers Guild of India... The fund will be distributed to daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown. #CoronaVirus #COVID19 #COVID19Pandemic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2020

Producers Guild of India (GUILD) on Tuesday announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement shared on Twitter, Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the GUILD, urged the members of the film fraternity to contribute to the fund to "minimize the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues".

Producers Guild of India, Indian Film & Television Producers Council, Federation of Western India Cine Employees come together to support the most impacted daily wage workers through direct bank transfers @iftpcM @fwice_mum #IndiaFightsCorona

Official Statement - pic.twitter.com/wQzi5TtKkw — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) April 2, 2020

The decision comes after many from the film industry, including filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, had raised concerns over the impact of the shutdown on the daily wage workers.

Various film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and GUILD on Sunday decided to put all productions on hold from March 19 to March 31 to help control the spread of the deadly virus.

