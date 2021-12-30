Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
With New Year just around the corner, people across the globe are rushing to wish their loved ones on this momentous occasion. New Year always comes with a fresh start, filled with hopes and aspirations as people set out on new adventures, forge new relationships, look out for their spiritual, physical and financial growth among other things.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the globe, it will be difficult to spend this occasion with many of your close friends and family members. Keeping that in mind, here's a compiled list of new year wishes, messages as well as images you can send across to your loved ones.
May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.
Here’s hoping you make the most of 2022!
I said this 365 days ago, but happy New Year!
Each year I spend with you is the best one yet! Here’s to making more memories in 2022.
I can’t wait to see where the next year brings us! Wishing you nothing but happiness in the new year.
Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savour every victory you make along the way to your goals.
Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!
With the new year on the horizon, I wish that you embrace it with an open heart and go forward with faith, hope, and courage.
I can't believe another year has passed. Time flies when you're with the one you love most. Happy New Year!
You made this past year one full of endless laughter and joy. May next year bring us the same and more.
Thank you for your constant love and support this past year. Here's to another amazing year.
The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. - Michael Altshuler
“And now we welcome the New Year. Full of things that have never been.” Rainer Maria Rilke
“For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice.” —T.S. Eliot
"I do not make resolutions for the New Year, but visualize and plan things."—Amala Akkineni
“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” —Nido Qubein
(all the above images are from www.freepik.com)
Image: Unsplash
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.