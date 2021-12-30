Last Updated:

Happy New Year 2022: Top 50 Happy New Year Wishes, Messages, Images & Quotes You Can Share

As we inch closer to the next year, here are some Happy New Year 2022 images, quotes and wishes you can send across to your loved ones.

New Year

Image: Unsplash


With New Year just around the corner, people across the globe are rushing to wish their loved ones on this momentous occasion. New Year always comes with a fresh start, filled with hopes and aspirations as people set out on new adventures, forge new relationships, look out for their spiritual, physical and financial growth among other things.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the globe, it will be difficult to spend this occasion with many of your close friends and family members. Keeping that in mind, here's a compiled list of new year wishes, messages as well as images you can send across to your loved ones. 

Happy New Year 2022 wishes

Inspirational Quotes for New Year

  • “Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie
     
  • “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” ―Taylor Swift
     
  • “Maybe this year, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives not looking for flaws, but looking for potential”—Ellen Goodman
     
  • “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
     
  • “In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.” —Beyonce 

  • The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. - Michael Altshuler

  • “And now we welcome the New Year. Full of things that have never been.” Rainer Maria Rilke

  • “For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice.” —T.S. Eliot

  • "I do not make resolutions for the New Year, but visualize and plan things."—Amala Akkineni

  • “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” —Nido Qubein

Happy New Year 2022 images

(all the above images are from www.freepik.com)

Image: Unsplash

