Last Updated:

New Years Day 2022: Happy New Year Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes And Whatsapp Status

As we inch closer to the next year, here are some Happy New Year 2022 images, quotes and wishes you can send across to your loved ones.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
new year

IMAGE:PIXABAY


With New Year just around the corner, people across the globe are rushing to wish their loved ones on this momentous occasion. New Year always comes with a fresh start, filled with hopes and aspirations as people set out on new adventures, forge new relationships. So, here we bring you Happy New year Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, to wish your loved ones and make your new year's eve more memorable.

Happy new year wishes

  • The first month of this New Year I wish you a superb January, a dazzling February, an anxiety-free March, a superb April, a sensational May, and Joy that lasts from June to November, and then end the year with a joyful Christmas.

  • May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

  • Your life will be filled with new inspirations, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new happiness this year. I wish you all the happiness in the world.

    READ | Happy New Year 2022: Top 50 Happy New Year wishes, messages, images & quotes you can share

  • I can't believe another year has passed. Time flies when you're with the one you love most. Happy New Year!

    READ | Happy New Year 2022: Inspiring quotes by famous personalities to motivate yourself

  • Wishing you a wonderful new year that only brings good tidings. 

  • Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savour every victory you make along the way to your goals.

  • May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

Happy new year messages

Happy New Year images

 

 

 (IMAGE:PIXABAY)

 (IMAGE:PIXABAY)

 (IMAGE:PIXABAY)

 (IMAGE:PIXABAY)

 (IMAGE:PIXABAY)

(IMAGE:PIXABAY) 

 (IMAGE:PIXABAY)

 (IMAGE:PIXABAY)

(IMAGE:PIXABAY) 

Happy new year quotes

  • All of us every single year, we're different people. I don't think we're the same person all our lives- Steven Spielberg.

  • Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow- Albert Einstein.

  • “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

  • “For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice.” —T.S. Eliot

  • Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey    

  • Another fresh new year is here. Another year to live! To Banish worry, doubt and fear, to love and give—William Arthur Ward     

  • “Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie
     
  • “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” ―Taylor Swift

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: new year, New Year 2022, happy new year 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com