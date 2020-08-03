'New Mommies' Nikki Bella And Brie Bella's Combined Net-worth Will Leave You Astonished

Considered as one of the longest-reigning divas of all time in WWE universe, wrestler Nikki Bella has been a part of several path-breaking matches in her career, defying odds. On the other hand, her sister, Brie Bella, too, has worked in unison with Nikki and has several prestigious titles under her belt. Take a look at Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s combined net worth:

Nikki Bella’s net worth:

As per a report published in Sportskeeda.com, Nikki's Net Worth is estimated to be around $6 million. When converted in rupees, â‚¹44,99,85,000 (â‚¹44.99 crores). The report further adds that a majority of Nikki’s income can be attributed to her endeavours with WWE. Currently retired as a WWE Diva, Nikki has been running her 'family business' with her twin sister Brie.

If the reports are to be believed, the Bella Twins have their own line of wine called the Belle Radici. Besides being one of the most successful and accomplished wrestlers of the WWE universe, Nikki is also a very prominent actor and TV personality. She has worked in many movies like Confessions of a Womanizer and The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!.

Brie's net worth

As per a report published in Sportskeeda.com, Brie Bella's net worth is estimated at around $7 Million. When converted in rupees, â‚¹ 52,51,50,500 (â‚¹52.51 crores). Besides retiring from professional wrestling on March 11, 2019, Brie Bella continues to be a successful actor, model and entrepreneur. Brie Bella is the star of E!'s hit reality shows Total Bellas and Total Divas. Brie is the owner of the brand with their Birdiebee apparel line and Belle Radici Wine along with her sister Nikki Bella. Brie lives with her husband, Daniel Bryan, in Seattle, Washington DC. Brie got married to Daniel Bryan in the year 2014, who is considered as one of the most-valued WWE players of all-time.

Hence, Brie and Nikki Bella's combined net worth is around $13 million USD, which converts to Rs. 97,51,95,000 (â‚¹97.51 crores)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

