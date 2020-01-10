Nita Ambani And Isha Ambani Piramal Flaunt Pastel Hues With Elegance And Style; See Pics

The Ambani sheilas are known for their elegance and fashion with pastel hues, floral embroidery, and delicate prints. They are an inspiration for many for their traditional fashion in India.

A picture of Nita and Isha Ambani recently made rounds on the internet. The two divas were dressed in the bright, pastel hues and intricate embroidery lehengas.

Nita Ambani:

Nita Ambani was dressed in a beautiful pretty ivory lehenga choli. Nita's lehenga had hand-embroideries in fine zardozi and crystals with silk thread stitches. The lehenga had a subtly contrasted dupatta is in silk georgette with delicate highlights of crystal and fringe detailing. She sported simple, dewy, classy makeup looks.

The mother Ambani completed her look with heavy kohl with subtle smokey eyes, maroon bindi, and blush pink lipstick. She went for mid-parted soft curls hairdo with a maang tikka. Nita opted for heavy pearl and gold jewellery which complimented her whole look. Nita sported a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble.

Isha Ambani Piramal:

Isha opted for an elegant powder pink blouse and skirt with a floral motif embroidery. Her powder pink floral ghagra is full of heavily hand-embroidered lehenga with intricate floral bursts formed with crystals, silk threads and sequins.

It was paired with a short jacket blouse with floral corsages and finished with a light organza dupatta to create a delicate look.

Isha opted for a chic nude lipstick with pink smokey eyes look. She completed her look with soft curls. Isha went for subtle jewellery with just a statement diamond choker and delicate diamond studs. Isha opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. Check out her look below.

Image Courtesy: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Instagram

