Now, KRK Turns Geostrategist; Makes A Big Claim As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

Former actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, known as KRK, has again made headlines after posting a controversial tweet regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Khan who is infamous for expressing his opinions on Bollywood movies and much besides frequently finds himself in controversies on a variety of topics.

In the tweet, KRK claimed that the United States has publicly declared that Belarus, Iran, as well as Russia are together in the war against Ukraine. Referring to it, he further implied that it is already World War III. Giving his opinion, KRK said that Israel and the US might attack Iran at any time and China and Pakistan will thereafter decide to publicly back Iran.

KRK's remarks on the Russia-Ukraine war

On his official Twitter handle, he said, “America officially has said that Russia + Iran + Belarus are at war against #Ukraina! Means it’s already a world war3. I believe, Israel and America can Attack #Iran anytime. In such a time, China and Pakistan will come to support Iran openly. Rest will be a history.”

America officially has said that Russia + Iran + Belarus are at war against #Ukraina! Means it’s already a world war3. I believe, Israel and America can Attack #Iran anytime. In such a time, China and Pakistan will come to support Iran openly. Rest will be a history.🙏👍 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 16, 2022

Once the post was shared on social media, netizens started bashing the former actor. One of the social media users said, “America is not going to attack Iran.” While, another wrote, “U better stick to movie reviews sir.. Pl don't spread ur gyan in other subjects”. Here are a few comments:

Meanwhile, in the month of August, Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested for his 2020 tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma with city police saying that his posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities. After Khan landed from Dubai, authorities detained him at the Mumbai airport. According to media reports, he was presented before additional chief metropolitan magistrate SP Kekan at Borivali court on August 30.

