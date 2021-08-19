‘Nritya Samrat Pt. Birju Maharaj’: A Book That Chronicles Veteran Dancer’s Journey

Nandkishore Kapote, a senior disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, has compiled a book on the life and art of the popular Indian classical dancer. The book is titled Nritya Samrat Pt. Birju Maharaj and according to The Hindu, the book consists of a compilation of 96 essays that have been penned down by associates, artists and admirers of the veteran dancer. In the foreword of the book, Pandit Birju Maharaj mentions that the book is a delightful read as it chronicles his journey as a dancer and also includes some rare pictures.

As reported by The Hindu, Saswati Sen, a disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, writes on the guru’s teaching style, while others recall his attention to detail and posture. One of the chapters titled The Kathak workshop focuses on the dancer’s ability to break barriers of language and teach the dance form across the globe.

Saswati Sen has also written a book titled Birju Maharaj: The Master Through My Eyes based on her 45 years of experience knowing him. The book focuses on how the master of Indian classical dance is a simple and down-to-earth man outside his world of dance. The book is a tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj and also includes some delightful pictures of him. Apart from being a world-class dancer, he is also a music composer and singer.

Speaking about Nritya Samrat Pt. Birju Maharaj, The Hindu also shed light on the essay by Dr. Uma Sharma, who speaks about Pandit Birju Maharaj’s casting process. She writes, “He instantly knows which character will suit which dancer. He cast me as Yashoda in ‘Krishnayan’ and it remains my most memorable role.” Overall, Nritya Samrat Pt. Birju Maharaj gives readers an insight into how the dance icon came into being and became the guru he is today.

Picture Credits:Twitter-sureshpprabhu