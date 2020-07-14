'Number And Address Leaked, Going Offline': Comedian Rohan Joshi Goes Off-social Media

Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans and followers that he is going off-social media as his number and address was leaked. Joshi said, 'Please leave my family alone', and apologised for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

The post said, "Going offline for a few days. Number and address have been leaked, so the last few days have been a circus of abuse, threats, 2 am phone calls and anxious spirals. See you on the other side whenever I guess. I’m sorry if I offended anyone’s sentiments with my words and I apologise without any qualifications and reservations for any words I have spoken that have hurt someone’s religious sentiments. Please leave my family alone." [sic]

Joshi has deactivated his Twitter account as well. The comedian's move comes after old tweets were dug where he poked fun at Hindu deities.

