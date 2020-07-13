Who Is Agrima Joshua? Comedian Apologises After Shivaji Statue Joke; Makes Goon Repent Too

Agrima Joshua is a Mumbai-based stand-up comedian who has been the target of social media ire over the past few days due to her old comedy video where she had joked about the comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that she had read online. A clip from a stand-up gig hosted by Joshua in 2019 surfaced online last week and has since gained tremendous notoriety as people have been accusing her of disrespecting Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Who is Agrima Joshua and what was the joke?

Joshua in her performance spoke about Chhatrapati Shivaji's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea in Maharashtra and some funny things about it she read on the Q&A website Quora. She said that a user on Quora had written that the Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue will have GPS tracker and will shoot laser rays out of its eyes to kill Pakistani terrorists in the Arabian Sea. She also went onto claim that she dislikes doing political jokes in her sets.

Agrima Joshua accused of hurting Maratha sentiments

However, the allegedly disrespectful jokes did not go down well with followers of the Maratha ruler as they started calling her out for hurting their sentiments. Many of them even tagged law authorities in the state of Maharashtra, including State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai Police, CM Uddhav Thackeray and many others, urging them to take strict action against Joshua. On Friday, she apologized for her actions and even took her video down from the social media after the Home Minister instructed Mumbai police and Cyber cell to take action against her.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

Read | Sena MLA demands arrest of comedian for hurting sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj's followers

Read | Who is Shubham Mishra? Vile threat video on Agrima Joshua lands 'social worker' in lockup

Angry social media users also shared details of the cafe where Joshua had performed, while members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly barged into the café on Saturday and vandalized property. The authorities at the cafe also released a statement after the incident.

Have a look:

Thank you, to our family 🙏

Hope you are all safe at home during these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/pvT2AVeBeG — The Habitat (@IndieHabitat) July 11, 2020

Read | 'Grateful': Sonam on Gujarat Police' action against man for threatening & abusing comedian

Even though the matter was settled between Joshua and her complainants, a social media user from Gujarat, Shubham Mishra, created controversy by posting a video in response to the comedian's actions. In the video that is now deleted from his Instagram profile, Mishra had publicly threatened to rape Joshua and the women in her family. After an outrage on social media against Mishra and the intervention of NCW, the 26-year-old foul-mouthed goon from Gujarat has been booked by Vadodra City Police as on Sunday evening for obscenity, criminal intimidation, insult against women and other such charges.

Read | Gujarat police orders 'necessary action' against man for giving rape threats to comedian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.