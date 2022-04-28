'One Piece' Chapter 1048 Delayed: When Will The Latest Chapter Release? Details Here

One Piece Chapter 1047 ended on an intriguing note with Luffy motivating Momonosuke to conquer his self-doubts and make flame clouds to stop Onigashima from falling on the Flower Capital. Will Momonosuke leave behind his insecurities and save the atrocity that befalls Flower Capital? Manga fans are curious to find out what gripping twist One Piece has in store for them. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, One Piece Chapter 1048's release date has been delayed. Here's everything that you need to know about the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1048.

One Piece Chapter 1048 delayed?

One Piece manga series is on a break this week and will not be released on May 1, 2022, as fans would have expected. As reported by HITC, the delay in the premiere of the chapter is due to the Golden Week celebrations in Japan. For those unaware, Golden Week consists of a series of national holidays that starts on April 29 and ends on May 6. Following the same, One Piece Chapter 1048 will take a weekly hiatus.

Me thinking im getting one piece chapter for my birthday:😁



Me realizing its Golden week:😒#ONEPIECE1048 — Sun God Nika☀️ (@PKLuffyStan) April 24, 2022

When Will One Piece Chapter 1048 release?

With Luffy and Kaido's relentless battle approaching its climax, what will happen next is difficult to predict. As for the manga, the release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1048 is delayed by a week. The upcoming chapter is scheduled to be out on Sunday, May 8, at 8.30 pm EST.

Where can you read One Piece Chapter 1048?

Shonen Jump subscribers can easily read One Piece Chapter 1048 at its scheduled arrival time. Moreover, along with the upcoming issue, the entire manga is readily available for Shonen Jump's subscribers on their application. Those who haven't subscribed to the application can read One Piece Chapter 1046 on the sites namely MangaPlus and Viz Media. It is important to note, that the aforementioned website only contains the latest and the first three issues of the manga. This means that currently only, One Piece Chapters 1047, 1046, 1045 and Chapters 1, 2, and 3 are available on the site.

Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece's plot follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who gains the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates.

Image: Twitter/@nwincoin/@animalsofOP