One Piece: Hype Of 'Roof Piece' Tops Twitter Trends; Fans Say 'Episode 1015 Is Historical'

One Piece Episode 1015 has taken the internet by storm. The much-awaited episode was released on Sunday, April 24 and netizens have gone gaga over it. Within just hours of its premiere, fans of the anime series began trending 'One Piece' on Twitter, thereby expressing their hype for 'roof piece' and hailing the latest episode as 'historical' and 'magnificent'. A barrage of users took to the micro-blogging site to share snippets from the episode wherein Monkey D Luffy declares he is going to become the next king of the pirates.

One Piece Episode 1015 Twitter reactions:

A fan declared that One Piece Episode 1015 is phenomenal stating "They knocked it outta the entire planet! One Piece 1015 was PHENOMENAL! Big props to everyone involved, gotta be my new favourite episode! #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015". Another loved the parallel sequence of Monkey D Luffy and the previous king of the pirate Gol D Roger. The user shared, "This whole scene had me screaming shaking and crying. The animation, Roger/Luffy parallels, the music, literally everything was absolutely beautiful #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 #RoofPiece".

A Twitter user who appears to be an ardent fan of One Piece said that the latest episode is going to stay in history while expressing his pleasure in all caps. The fans wrote, "#ONEPIECE NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE THIS PLEASURE EP 1015 GOING TO STAY IN HISTORY THANK YOU MEGUMI ISHITANI". The hype of 'Roof piece' wasn't forgotten as many used the hashtag to review One Piece Episode 1015. "so blessed. so moved. so grateful. can't believe this is my life. never going to take it for granted. always going to give back. thank you so much one piece. LUFFY WILL BECOME THE KING OF PIRATES!!! #ONEPIECE1015 #ROOFPIECE," stated a netizen.

Meanwhile, fans also declared One Piece creators as 'genius' for releasing the anime show weekly with ecstatic direction and visuals. The fan said, "It is unbelievable that this scene is in a weekly anime. The directing in this scene is pure genius. A lot of people were worried about how Ms. Ishitani would adapt the flashback scenes. She absolutely nailed it. It is a marvel of directing. #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 #ROOFPIECE". Check out the reactions below:

They knocked it outta the entire planet! One Piece 1015 was PHENOMENAL! Big props to everyone involved, gotta be my new favorite episode! #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 pic.twitter.com/K1PZodmwT0 — Aaron Mulligan (@Atomic_Aaron01) April 24, 2022

This whole scene had me screaming shaking and crying. The animation, Roger/Luffy parallels, the music, literally everything was absolutely beautiful #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 #RoofPiece pic.twitter.com/zLc5OiadeY — ☆rox☆ (@kldIaw) April 24, 2022

If One Piece isn't Anime of The Year I don't want it



This episode was literally a masterpiece beginning to end. #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 pic.twitter.com/Zula5mWZHu — Dovah (@DPR165) April 24, 2022

#ONEPIECE

NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE THIS PLEASURE EP 1015 GOING TO STAY IN HISTORY ❤️

THANK YOU MEGUMI ISHITANI 👏 pic.twitter.com/x8n7JyURWG — OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) April 24, 2022

It is unbelievable that this scene is in a weekly anime. The directing in this scene is pure genius. A lot of people were worried about how Ms. Ishitani would adapt the flashback scenes. She absolutely nailed it. It is a marvel of directing.#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 pic.twitter.com/Nlgp01q4YE — 🎀𝓐𝓷𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓼𝓲𝓪🎀 (@Anastergo) April 24, 2022

I AM ASCENDINGGG THIS IS BEYOND MY WORDSS. PEAK FICTION



LUFFY MY PIRATE KINGGG 😭😭💖💞💗💕💕💕💕💕#ONEPIECE1015#ROOFPIECEpic.twitter.com/rMeJaohrRl — may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY SZN ⚡#ONEPIECE1015 (@luffysmayie) April 24, 2022

so blessed. so moved. so grateful. can't believe this is my life. never going to take it for granted. always going to give back. thank you so much one piece.



LUFFY WILL BECOME THE KING OF PIRATES!!! 😭💖💖💖💖#ONEPIECE1015 #ROOFPIECE pic.twitter.com/jtVSOFRYit — may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY SZN ⚡#ONEPIECE1015 (@luffysmayie) April 24, 2022

Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece's plot follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who gains the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates.

Image: Twitter/@Phantom6Samurai