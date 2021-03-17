One Piece Episode 966 Release Date And Time: Where To Stream The Upcoming Episode?

One Piece is a highly popular Japanse anime based on the manga of the same name. The anime recently hit the historic landmark of reaching a total of 1000 manga chapters. This is a very significant feat in the world of anime and manga. The anime is also close to reaching episode 1000, as 965 episodes of the show have already been released. Read on to know the One Piece episode 966 release date and time.

One Piece Episode 966 Release Date and Time

As of now, the release date for the new One Piece episode has been set for March 21. Fans of the show can watch it on anime streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation. The show will originally air in Japan on Fuji TY in Japanse and then will be released internationally through streaming sites. Fans will be able to watch the show in Japanse audio with Engish subtitles. The episode will be out at 9:30 am JST.

Why was One Piece 966 Delayed?

The reason the One Piece new episode was delayed is that Fuji TV will be broadcasting the Women Marathon during the One Piece airing time. Moreover, many anime episodes were postponed on Sunday, March 14, as a strong earthquake struck the country. Even Attack on Titans episode 73 was delayed.

One Piece 966 Spoilers

As per some speculations, Roger and Whitebeard will get into an intense fight. Oden will come to realise how strong both of these warriors are. Whitebeard will be revealed to have a life-threatening illness and that his time is limited. Roger and Whitebeard will end up becoming friends. Shanks and Buggy will show up in this episode. Oden plans a journey around the world with Roger.

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the most successful, longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, more than over 2 decades. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999, has been running for 20 years straight and is still going on and remains highly popular. The story follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he goes on the search for the greatest treasure ever with his trusted crew. Along the way, they encounter countless adventures, daunting villains and awesome places. Stay tuned for more updates on One Piece and anime.