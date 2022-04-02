'One Piece': Who Is Joy Boy And What's His Connection With Luffy's Devil Fruit Awakening?

Created by Eiichiro Oda, the anime One Piece is filled with mysterious secrets and interesting characters that keep viewers hooked on its plot. One such mysterious figure who has added a gripping twist to the Wano arc of the manga has been Joy Boy. Although it was previously revealed that Joy Boy is a great man who excited almost 900 years ago during the Void Century, only little has been revealed of his actual character. Are you curious to find out who Joy Boy actually is? Continue reading to know the in-depth details about his existence.

Who is Joy Boy?

Joy Boy has a historical significance as he was well-known for his astute aura during the Void Century. It is known that he played a significant role in the Fish-Man Island as he attempted to raise Noah (the Ship of Promise) with Poseidon's aid. He made a promise to Fish-Man Island which was broken later for reasons unknown. However, Joy Boy apologised for the same in the Ryugu Poneglyph that remains on the Fish-Man Island even a century later. It is important to note, that along with the apology, Joy Boy made references of his return after 800 years to fulfil his promise.

When the Straw Hat Pirates arrive at Fish-Man Island, Nico Robin reads the Ryugu Poneglyph and at that time it was believed that a reincarnation of Joy Boy will emerge soon. His character was also mentioned by the previous king of the Pirates Gol D Roger, who uncovers the last Island on the grand line and names it Laugh Tale. Roger after discovering One Piece expressed that he wished to exist during the era of Joy Boy, thereby leaving viewers intrigued. At some point, in the past Joy Boy also became a comrade of Zunesha.

What is Joy Boy's connection with Luffy?

Chapter 1044 brought in an interesting turn after Zunesha claimed that he can hear the 'Drums of Liberation'. While doing so, he also announced the return of Joy Boy. Surprisingly, these drums of liberation matched with Monkey D Luffy's heartbeat and the awakening of his Devil Fruit power. It was revealed that Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit is actually a Mythical Zoan type namely Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika. It means that the one who will possess this power will become the embodiment of the warrior of liberation.

Hence, it was made clear that after 800 years it wasn't Joy Boy's reincarnation who will come to life. Instead, Joy Boy is a title given to individuals who have world-changing aspirations as its next bearer. To note, Monkey D Luffy acquires the title after his devil fruit awakening.

Why is Joy Boy an important character in One Piece?

Monkey D Luffy's transformation has surely garnered much anticipation about Joy Boy of the past. Although the mystery of his power is resolved, only little is known about the Joy Boy that existed in the Void Century. Why did he break his promise with Fish-Man Island? Why does the World Government want to erase every single detail of the Void Century? Why the government has been hunting down Joy Boy's power for a century? are a few questions that remain unclear. As the Wano Arc continues in One Piece, the mystery of the Joy Boy from the Past will slowly unravel.

Image: Instagram/@potatopiggy9