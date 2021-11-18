OTT Binge: 'Dhamaka', 'Hellbound' & Other New Shows, Films To Watch This Weekend

Weekends are the perfect time to curl up in a blanket and watch some top-notch content on the web. Moreover, when there is a plethora of shows and movies arriving on OTT platforms. Streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Sony Liv, are set to welcome aboard several much-awaited films and shows. Here is a list of new series and movies to binge-watch the coming weekend.

New shows and films on OTT

Dhamaka

OTT giant Netflix is surely going to have a Dhamaka of content on November 19. Kartik Aaryan's most awaited thriller Dhamaka has already received positive reviews after its official screening ahead of its release. The film is set to break Aaryan's legacy of playing 'boy next door' roles. The film also cast Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur.

Cash

Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra are set to leave viewers in splits with their upcoming comedy-drama Cash. The film is set to hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 19. Helmed by Rishab Seth, the film is being bankrolled by Vishesh Bhatt.

Churuli

The Malayalam mystery sci-fi film Churuli is set to make its debut on Sony LIV. The sci-fi thriller's plot revolves around a few people, out looking for a man named Mayiladuparambil Joy, who get trapped in a terrifying time loop and a horror tale of insanity. The film will arrive on the streaming service on November 19.

Hellbound

After the immense success of Squid Game, Netflix is set to welcome Hellbound, another Korean drama. Netflix's synopsis for the show reads, "Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice." The show is one of the most awaited shows on the OTT service. It will release on November 19.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni's one of the most successful films Most Eligible Bachelor is set to arrive on Netflix after a successful theatre run on November 19. The film's plot revolves around an unusual relationship between an engineer and a standup comedian. It also casts Pooja Hegde.

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andre Garfield starter Tick, Tick... Boom! will release on November 19 on Netflix. The musical drama revolves around Jon, a musician and theatre artist and his struggle in NYC. The film also casts Vanessa Hudgens in a lead role.

The Wheel Of Time

The historical drama, The Wheel Of Time, is one of the most awaited shows on Amazon Prime Video. The fantasy drama is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's book series. Its first three episodes will release on November 19.

Your Honor Season 2

After a successful run of Season 1, Jimmy Shergil is set to reprise his role as judge Bishan. The courtroom thriller series also features Gulshan Grover, Mahie Gill, Zeishan Quadri and more in prominent roles. It is an official adaption of the Israeli series Kvodo and will arrive on Sony LIV on November 19.

Cowboy Bebop

The upcoming Netflix show Cowboy Bebop is an adaptation of an anime of the same name. The show is a much-awaited series ever since it was announced. It will arrive on the streaming service on November 21.

Image: Twitter/@netflixupdates/@sumitkadel