OTT Platform Faces Backlash For Releasing The Deepest Breath Trailer Amid Titan Tragedy

The lost submersible Titan, which went on an exploration to Titanic’s wreckage point, has been making headlines for the past few days. The five-person vessel imploded in the sea causing the loss of lives of everyone who was on board. Amid this, Netflix has released the trailer of the documentary The Deepest Breath drawing backlash from the viewers for the ill-timing.

3 things you need to know

The Deepest Breath is a documentary on Alessia Zecchini.

The trailer was dropped at the same time when the search for the submersible was still going on.

Netizens termed the move as “shameless” and “opportunistic.”

What is the controversey?

The trailer of The Deepest Breath was dropped on June 20. Netizens quickly pointed out that, considering the recent submersible disaster, it was exceedingly improper to promote a show about diving depths. People questioned the timing of the release given that the hunt for the missing submarine was still underway. One user said “Probably not the best timing for this." Another one wrote , “The timing of this is the worst.” The third user commented, “Wow epic timing, and not in a good way. Who decided this was going up?”

The Deepest Breath follows the journey of deep diving

The documentary is based on Alessia Zecchini, a renowned Italian freediving record holder. It follows the journey she took to break the world freediving record. Freediving is a diving technique which follows natural breath-holding rather than any supportive gear. Alessia takes the assistance of Stephen Keenan, an Irish record-breaking freediver and one of the top experts in the area. The film chronicles not only the journey they take together but also how they met and got into the sport.

“Champion and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite different paths they took to meet at pinnacle of the free-diving world. The thrilling rewards and inescapable risks of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean”, read the official synopsis.

All you need to know about the Titan tragedy

On June 22, the US Coast Guard confirmed at a live news conference from Boston that they have discovered submarine wreckage. They further informed that five crew members on board were pronounced deceased. The list included British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.