Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages & WhatsApp Status For Festival

Parshuram Jayanti is one of the festivals marked to honour Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, the ritual and celebrations for this festival will be marked on May 3. With Akshaya Tritiya also being marked on this day, there will be customs and functions to celebrate these occasions.

Apart from 'puja' and rituals, many devotees also celebrate the day by sending messages and greetings to their loved ones. Some also convey wishes by posting it messages on their WhatsApp status, Instagram stories and more.

Here are some of the messages, compiled from social media, in English and Hindi that you can use to wish your near and dear ones on this day:

"Wishing Everyone a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti, The great Brahmin Warrior Lord Parshuram is the Sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Who defeated all the warriors on Earth & Conquered it 21 times.🕉️🙏 #ParshuramJayanti

"It is the day to take inspiration from the strongest and the most courageous Lord Parshuram. Wishing a very happy Parshuram Jayanti.

"शस्त्र और शास्त्र का ज्ञान, बनाते है इंसान को बलवान! धर्म की रक्षा हरदम करना, यही सिखा गये भगवान परशुराम!! परशुराम जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। 🚩#परशुराम_जयंती

"May Lord Parshuram keep protecting and blessing you and wishing you all the very best to your Family. 🚩#ParshuramJayanti"

"May Lord Parshuram Bless You With Strong Determination and Focus In Life! Happy Parshuram Jayanti🚩"

"All those who have strong determination and focus in their life will never be defeated. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

"Men like Parshuram will keep coming into this world to inspire us..... So never miss any opportunity to learn something new.....

Happy Parshuram Jayanti"

"May Lord Parshuram bless your life with power, courage and achievements. Happy Parshuram Jayanti"

"Let us take inspiration from Parshuram to always fight for our rights and always be courageous in life. Wishing a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti to everyone."

"“I wish Lord Parshuram bless you with all the strength to dream and achieve your dreams without making compromises…. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.”

"May lord Parshuram bless you with power, courage and achievements. Happy Parshuram Jayanti"

"On the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, Lord Parshuram is always there to guide you in tough times and impart you with inner strength in challenging times….Face it all Bad & Good Moments"

"धर्म एवं न्याय के मार्ग का अनुसरण करने वाले, भगवान विष्णु के छठे अवतार, ज्ञान, शक्ति, साहस व शील के प्रतीक भगवान श्री परशुराम जी की जयंती की आप सबको हार्दिक बधाई शुभकामनाएं।"

"Guru hai wo karan ke, antar jane aanant or maran ke, naman karta sara Sansar jise. bane jal bhi amrit unke charan ke.. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

"Parshuram hai prateek pyaar ke, Ram hai prateek satya sanatan ke. Is prakar Parshuram ka arth hai parakram ke kaarak aur satya ke dharak."

Parshuram Jayanti images

Men like Parshuram will keep coming in this world to inspire us..... So never miss any opportunity to learn something new.....

