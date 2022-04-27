Last Updated:

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Timings, History And Significance Of The Auspicious Festival

Akshaya Tritiya falls on the lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha, as per Hindu calendar. Here's all about Akshaya Tritiya 2022's date and time.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022

Image: Shutterstock


Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a Hindu festival celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in India. The festival falls on the lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha, as per the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya is largely celebrated among the Hindu and Jain communities. On the auspicious day, devotees tend to purchase gold as a symbol of prosperity and also to invite more wealth into their households.

When is Akshaya Tritiya?

This year, the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya falls on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 puja timings

  • Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat - 05:39 am to 12:18 pm (Duration - 6 hours 39 mins)
  • Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:18 am on May 03, 2022
  • Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:32 am on May 04, 2022

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 muhurat in different cities

  • 06:06 am to 12:32 pm - Pune
  • 05:39 am to 12:18 pm - New Delhi
  • 05:48 am to 12:06 pm - Chennai
  • 05:47 am to 12:24 pm - Jaipur
  • 05:49 am to 12:13 pm - Hyderabad
  • 05:40 am to 12:19 pm - Gurgaon
  • 05:38 am to 12:20 pm - Chandigarh
  • 05:18 am to 11:34 am - Kolkata
  • 06:10 am to 12:35 pm - Mumbai
  • 05:58 am to 12:17 pm - Bengaluru
  • 06:06 am to 12:37 pm - Ahmedabad
  • 05:38 am to 12:18 pm - Noida

What is the meaning of Akshaya Tritiya?

In Sanskrit, the word Akshaya means 'never decreasing' in the context of prosperity, success, joy and hope. Whereas, Tritiya means the third phase of the moon. The festival is named after the third lunar day of Vaisakha in the Hindu calendar.

Akshaya Tritiya: History and significance

The auspicious festival has several mythological references and stories attached to it. Mainly, it is believed that Akshaya Tritiya marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Religious gurus also claim that Akshaya Tritiya was the day when Sudama offered aval to Lord Krishna, in return, he blessed the former with happiness and wealth. It is also believed that God Krishna offered Akshaya Patra to Draupadi on this day, for Pandavas to never run out of food during their Vanavasa. According to mythology, Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be the day when the holy Ganga descended to earth from heaven.

Image: Shutterstock

