Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Timings, History And Significance Of The Auspicious Festival

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a Hindu festival celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in India. The festival falls on the lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha, as per the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya is largely celebrated among the Hindu and Jain communities. On the auspicious day, devotees tend to purchase gold as a symbol of prosperity and also to invite more wealth into their households.
This year, the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya falls on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
In Sanskrit, the word Akshaya means 'never decreasing' in the context of prosperity, success, joy and hope. Whereas, Tritiya means the third phase of the moon. The festival is named after the third lunar day of Vaisakha in the Hindu calendar.
The auspicious festival has several mythological references and stories attached to it. Mainly, it is believed that Akshaya Tritiya marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Religious gurus also claim that Akshaya Tritiya was the day when Sudama offered aval to Lord Krishna, in return, he blessed the former with happiness and wealth. It is also believed that God Krishna offered Akshaya Patra to Draupadi on this day, for Pandavas to never run out of food during their Vanavasa. According to mythology, Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be the day when the holy Ganga descended to earth from heaven.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.