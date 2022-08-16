Parsi New Year 2022: History, Significance & Navroz Wishes To Share With Your Close Ones

The Parsi New Year, also commonly known as Nowruz or Navroz, is widely celebrated in India by the Parsi community. The word Nowruz is derived from an ancient Persian word where 'now' means new and 'ruz' means day. So, together the word signifies 'a new day'. On this day, Parsi families across the country visit the holy temples to offer prayers. The day is marked to celebrate new beginnings and usher in a year full of hope and joy.

This year Parsi New year will be observed on Tuesday, 16 August. As the auspicious occasion is around the corner, here we bring you more details about its history, and significance, along with Happy Parsi New Year 2022 wishes to share with your friends and family.

Parsi New Year History

The beginning of Parsi New Year dates back to a 3000-year-old Zoroastrian tradition when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism in Persia ( Iran now). This was the day when King Jamshid was crowned as the King of Persia. The day of king Jamshid's crowning is considered to be the beginning of the Parsi new year. It is also referred to as Jamshedi Navroz by some Parsi people.

Parsi New Year significance

This is an important day for Parsis to start new relationships and business ventures. Morever, Parsi New Year marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and that of the vernal equinox. It also marks the very first day of the first month, commonly known as Farvardin, of the Iranian calendars. Although the Parsi New Year festival originated in Persia, it is celebrated with much fervour in many Indian states.

Happy Parsi New Year 2022 wishes and greetings