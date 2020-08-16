Parsi New Year Images One Can Share With Loved Ones On This Special Day

The Parsi New Year, also commonly known as Nowruz, is celebrated across the globe by different ethnolinguistic groups. The Parsi New Year is a secular holiday and the day is celebrated by many people of different beliefs and faiths over the years, although Nowruz has Zoroastrian or Iranian origins. This year, in 2020, the Parsi New Year will be celebrated on August 16, 2020. Here are some Parsi New Year images that you can send to your loved ones on this day. Read on:

Parsi New Year Images

The Parsi New Year is the day that marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and that of the vernal equinox. It marks the very first day of the first month, commonly known as Farvardin, of the Iranian calendars. The moment the sun goes across the celestial equator and night and day become equal is exactly calculated every year, and many families gather at one place together to observe its rituals. While the Nowruz has been celebrated right from the time when the Iranian Calendar had been reformed in the 11th century CE to mark this auspicious day of their new year, the United Nations officially recognised it as the International Day of Nowruz also with the adoption of the UN resolution 64/253 way back in 2010.

The very first day of the Iranian calendar comes on the March equinox, which is the first day of spring. In the 11th century CE, the Iranian calendar was reformed in order to fix the start of the calendar year, i.e. Nowruz, at the vernal equinox. An Iranian scientist Tusi has defined Nowruz as the first day of the official New Year [Nowruz] that was originally always the day when the sun entered the Aries before noon. Nowruz is the very first day of Farvardin, which is the first month of the Iranian solar calendar.

The word ''Nowruz'' is a combination of the two Persian words (نو now—meaning "new") and (روز ruz—meaning "day"). The pronunciation of these words can be different. There is a variety of spelling variations for the word Nowruz that exist in the English-language. The word is often pronounced as 'novruz', 'nowruz', 'nauruz', and 'newroz'.

