Parvathy Criticised For Using The Word 'bipolar', Actress Apologises

A recent hosted by Anupama Chopra had many big names from Bollywood as well as the south Indian industry. The round table consisted of actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Manoj Bajpai. In the round table, the actors extensively spoke about cinema, its effect on the audience and the role an actor plays while acting in the film. While expressing her opinions, Parvathy Thiruvothu said that she would never act in films that promote misogynistic ideas. She particularly called out films like Arjun Reddy and its Bollywood remake Kabir Singh to put across her point. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda was also a part of the round table where she expressed her views. Netizens are going gaga over the fact that Parvathy Thiruvothu did not just shut down the film, but did so right in front of the actor.

Actress faces flak

However, while shutting down the film, she used the word 'bipolar', that did not sit well for many netizens. A social media user pointed it out and said, "Okay ya’all Parvathy is definitely rocking it here but DID SHE JUST SAY “THAT’S A BIPOLAR BEHAVIOUR?!” - Sorry i couldn’t continue watching it post that." She then added, "This notion that bad behaviour/predatory behaviour/casteist-racist and fascist behaviour is a result of mental illnesses is adding more stigma and also demonising everyone who live with mental illnesses."

The tweet seemed to have gained the attention of the actress who apologized and said that she was just looking for a word to describe two extremes.

