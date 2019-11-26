Parvathy Thiruvothu Lauded By Netizens For Shutting Down Vijay’s Arjun Reddy

A recent hosted by Anupama Chopra had many big names from Bollywood as well as the south Indian industry. The round table consisted of actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Manoj Bajpai. In the round table, the actors extensively spoke about cinema, its effect on the audience and the role an actor plays while acting in the film. While expressing her opinions, Parvathy Thiruvothu said that she would never act in films that promote misogynistic ideas. She particularly called out films like Arjun Reddy and its Bollywood remake Kabir Singh to put across her point. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda was also a part of the round table where she expressed her views. Netizens are going gaga over the fact that Parvathy Thiruvothu did not just shut down the film, but did so right in front of the actor. Here’s how the fans reacted to her comments.

Fan reactions

Parvathy had zero cents to give considering the fact that VD was sitting right there while she bashed A*jun R**dy and K*bir S*ngh right in front of him. Really have other choice than to stan this woman. — They’re all in hiatus. (@Anindit21) November 25, 2019

Parvathy calling out films that glorify the abusive and misogynistic men and then calling out Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy right in front of Vijay Devarakonda damn 👏🏻 i love this woman https://t.co/jJ8L91O7jn — S (@brandonfIynn) November 25, 2019

People calling Parvathy brave for speaking against AR in front of VD, you are cute. She is someone who openly expressed her disappointment in Mammootty over Kasaba, and Mohanlal's handling of Dileep--THE superstars of her industry. She IS brave and has been for a while. — Keerthana. (@populapette) November 25, 2019

parvathy fully calling out arjun reddy and the way it glorifies violence against women when vijay is sitting right there... I LOVE HER OK — k (@padukonez) November 25, 2019

Ooooop Parvathy ripped Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh APAAAART with Vijay D sitting there. — Akanksha. (@karramjali) November 25, 2019

Not surprised by the love Parvathy is getting. It was long overdue. She took on a legend like Mamooty for the misogyny in his film. She is the queen we all must stan. — 🎥 (@iFunkaar) November 25, 2019

PARVATHY CALLING OUT ARJUN REDDY INFRONT OF ARJUN REDDY. YA SIS CALL IT AS IT IS. COME ON — nan (@deepikasbae) November 25, 2019

